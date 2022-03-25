Spire Wealth Management Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Genprex were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genprex by 33.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genprex by 857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 176,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Genprex by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genprex by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 354,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNPX opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.85. Genprex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

