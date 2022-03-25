Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 6,012.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 2,318,003 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,323,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 245,893 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 423,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 138,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 163,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 137,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

