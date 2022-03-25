UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

XENT stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

