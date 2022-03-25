UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 115.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Inseego by 753.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 119.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 61,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of INSG stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $460.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INSG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

About Inseego (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.