Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($47.12) to GBX 3,544 ($46.66) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,216.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

