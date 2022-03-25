Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$70.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.81.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$54.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$22.59 and a 52-week high of C$54.90.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.4999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

