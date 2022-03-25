UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,795 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 180,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $776,287.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,104 shares of company stock worth $2,816,931. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

