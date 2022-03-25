Spire Wealth Management Has $60,000 Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 579.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

