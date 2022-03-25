UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $761,000 Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 901,944 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,674,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XPEL by 217.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of XPEL opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 2.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $1,320,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,267,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,800 shares of company stock worth $18,120,080. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

