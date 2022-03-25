UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,929,000 after purchasing an additional 130,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 336,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 36,920 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

