UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,448 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

AGEN stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agenus Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.