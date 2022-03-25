Insider Buying: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GME opened at $142.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.17. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $344.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 85.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GameStop by 32.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

