Morgan Stanley Lowers Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $18.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

POSH opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Poshmark by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

