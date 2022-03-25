Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 11.60. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$8.14. The stock has a market cap of C$143.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.97.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

