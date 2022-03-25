Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $240.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands has outpaced the industry in the past six months on better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Results benefited from continued growth in the beer business and robust consumer demand. Depletion volume benefited from continued strength in Modelo Especial and Corona Extra. Growth in the Power Brands along with gains from consumer-driven innovation initiatives led to the organic sales growth for the wine & spirits segment in the quarter. The company raised comparable EPS view for fiscal 2022. Also, the recent partnership with Coca-Cola bodes well. However, softness in wine and spirits business and Canopy-related costs remains a drag. Constellation Brands has been witnessing supply-chain challenges, driven by congestion at ports and warehousing costs, which are likely to impact its business in fiscal 2022.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.53.

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.44. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -754.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

