BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

BRT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of BRT Apartments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE:BRT opened at $23.81 on Monday. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $441.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 57.86%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 in the last ninety days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

