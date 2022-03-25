Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Athenex stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. Athenex has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative net margin of 166.68% and a negative return on equity of 85.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 2,047,365 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

