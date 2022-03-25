Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OACB opened at $9.92 on Monday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.