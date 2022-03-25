Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) PT Lowered to $7.00

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quantum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Quantum has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $8,028,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 349,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quantum by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 268,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 217,725 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 200,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

