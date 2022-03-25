CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) versus Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Head-To-Head Analysis

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CEVA alerts:

80.1% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CEVA and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 0.32% 1.15% 0.97% Nextdoor N/A -39.49% -12.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CEVA and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nextdoor 0 2 1 0 2.33

CEVA presently has a consensus price target of $62.60, suggesting a potential upside of 54.80%. Nextdoor has a consensus price target of 11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.33%. Given Nextdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than CEVA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEVA and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $122.71 million 7.65 $400,000.00 $0.01 4,044.00 Nextdoor $192.20 million 1.67 -$95.32 million N/A N/A

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nextdoor.

Summary

CEVA beats Nextdoor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Nextdoor (Get Rating)

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.