Air Canada (TSE:AC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.20

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.20 and traded as high as C$23.92. Air Canada shares last traded at C$23.54, with a volume of 2,657,780 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AC. Scotiabank increased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.07.

Get Air Canada alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.98. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.