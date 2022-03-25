Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.51 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Shares of OTIS opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,942,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

