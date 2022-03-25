Stifel Nicolaus Trims Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Target Price to $115.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $2,894,135. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

