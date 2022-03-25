Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Sector Weight

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.36.

NYSE HUN opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,189,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $141,366,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Huntsman by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

