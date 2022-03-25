Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $111.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $101.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.38.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $90.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.63. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.