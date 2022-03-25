Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) to announce sales of $742.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $765.00 million and the lowest is $731.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day moving average is $132.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

