Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTS. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

CTS opened at C$10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.64. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.91 and a twelve month high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

