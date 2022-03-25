Raymond James Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$41.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.32.

FM opened at C$41.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.51. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$92,125,362. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,646,462. Insiders sold 289,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,912 over the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

