Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Price Target to C$19.00

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of MRD stock opened at C$17.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.58. The stock has a market cap of C$578.47 million and a PE ratio of 10.32. Melcor Developments has a 1 year low of C$10.85 and a 1 year high of C$17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 9.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

