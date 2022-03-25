$126.19 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will announce $126.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.40 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $119.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $509.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.47 million to $530.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $531.96 million, with estimates ranging from $504.49 million to $557.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

