$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,040,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after buying an additional 929,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after buying an additional 739,735 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,584,000 after buying an additional 678,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 556,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.