SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) Given a C$1.20 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR – Get Rating) received a C$1.20 target price from analysts at Eight Capital in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on SilverSPAC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.25 target price on the stock.

