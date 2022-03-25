Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price (up from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.73.

TSE CCO opened at C$36.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.26. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$19.50 and a twelve month high of C$37.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

