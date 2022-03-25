Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “
Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.13. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.