Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) PT Raised to GBX 1,280

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 970 ($12.77) to GBX 1,280 ($16.85) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.00.

Safestore stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Safestore has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

