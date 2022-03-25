SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $38.75

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.75, but opened at $39.88. SM Energy shares last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 1,318 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.36 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SM Energy by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

