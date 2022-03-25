Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $660.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.22.

ADBE stock opened at $432.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.96. The stock has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,382 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

