Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.04.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $266,519,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

