Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,595,000 after buying an additional 172,064 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $4,747,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

