Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.85. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 2,858 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

