ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $193.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 376,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 140,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 211,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after buying an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

