ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Guggenheim downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $193.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 376,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 140,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 211,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after buying an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.