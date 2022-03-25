RWS (LON:RWS) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 810 to GBX 650. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. RWS traded as low as GBX 357 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 358.12 ($4.71), with a volume of 830671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467.60 ($6.16).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. reduced their price objective on RWS from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.08) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.81) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RWS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 707.50 ($9.31).

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £33,500 ($44,102.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 472.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 572.83.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

