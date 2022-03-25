Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) will report sales of $56.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.15 million to $56.20 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $40.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $249.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.40 million to $250.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $327.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $335.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $67,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $2,476,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,851,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 113.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 29.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.38 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

