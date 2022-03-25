Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.54 and a beta of -1.48. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 792.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.