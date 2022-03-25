Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 680,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 954,830 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 130.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

