HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $700.00

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HUBS. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $739.04.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $474.51 on Monday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $378.88 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $476.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.