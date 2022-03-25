HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HUBS. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $739.04.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $474.51 on Monday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $378.88 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $476.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

