Barclays Trims JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price to $9.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital raised their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

JOAN opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. JOANN has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JOANN by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

