Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

