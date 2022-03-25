Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Lowered to €11.70 at Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €16.50 ($18.13) to €11.70 ($12.86) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.25 ($22.25) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.65. Acerinox has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

