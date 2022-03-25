Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT Raised to €15.90 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYYGet Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

