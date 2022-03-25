Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT Raised to €15.90 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

